Investec Lowers Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) to Hold

Investec lowered shares of Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have GBX 555 ($7.30) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 580 ($7.63).

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research note on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 543 ($7.14) price target (up previously from GBX 530 ($6.97)) on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Paragon Banking Group from GBX 445 ($5.85) to GBX 495 ($6.51) and gave the stock a sector performer rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 552.43 ($7.27).

Get Paragon Banking Group alerts:

Shares of Paragon Banking Group stock opened at GBX 541.50 ($7.12) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 517.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 469.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion and a PE ratio of 11.23. Paragon Banking Group has a 52 week low of GBX 380.20 ($5.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 555.50 ($7.31). The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 607.08.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a GBX 14.20 ($0.19) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a yield of 2.83%. This is a boost from Paragon Banking Group’s previous dividend of $7.00. Paragon Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.44%.

In related news, insider Hugo Tudor sold 30,000 shares of Paragon Banking Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 477 ($6.27), for a total value of £143,100 ($188,239.94).

Paragon Banking Group Company Profile

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Paragon Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.