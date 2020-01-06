iPath Series B Bloomberg Livestock Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:COWB) Stock Price Down 1.9%

iPath Series B Bloomberg Livestock Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:COWB) fell 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $44.85 and last traded at $44.98, 52,091 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 3,021% from the average session volume of 1,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.85.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.16.

