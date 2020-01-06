iShares Evolved U.S. Healthcare Staples ETF (BATS:IEHS) Trading Up 0%

iShares Evolved U.S. Healthcare Staples ETF (BATS:IEHS)’s share price were up 0% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.86 and last traded at $31.86, approximately 1,167 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $31.85.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.2961 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This is an increase from iShares Evolved U.S. Healthcare Staples ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares Evolved U.S. Healthcare Staples ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Healthcare Staples ETF (BATS:IEHS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 28,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,000.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Evolved U.S. Healthcare Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Evolved U.S. Healthcare Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.