iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Down 0.1%

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) shares dropped 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.76 and last traded at $11.86, approximately 20,859 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 401,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.87.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.93.
The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.0817 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.
About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)
iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.
