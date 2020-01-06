iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Down 0.1%

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) shares dropped 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.76 and last traded at $11.86, approximately 20,859 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 401,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.87.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.93.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.0817 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 81,015 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 195,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 15,049 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 168,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 22,187 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 150,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 138.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 146,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 85,212 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.