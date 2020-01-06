iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL) Trading Down 0.2%

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL)’s stock price dropped 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $30.08 and last traded at $30.11, approximately 3,201 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 69,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.16.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $1.1483 per share. This is a boost from iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $4.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.25%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF stock. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA increased its stake in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL) by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,467 shares during the quarter. iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF accounts for 1.1% of Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA owned about 1.13% of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF worth $4,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

