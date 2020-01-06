iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKJ) Trading Down 0.4%

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKJ) shares dropped 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $187.46 and last traded at $187.92, approximately 157 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 2,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $188.74.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.31.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.7214 dividend. This represents a $2.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This is a boost from iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56.
About iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKJ)
iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Small Core Index Fund (the Core Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Small Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by small-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar Inc’s index methodology.
