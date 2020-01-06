iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKJ) Trading Down 0.4%

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKJ) shares dropped 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $187.46 and last traded at $187.92, approximately 157 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 2,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $188.74.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.7214 dividend. This represents a $2.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This is a boost from iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JKJ. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 489.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 18,980 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 154.8% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after buying an additional 12,736 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 742.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 9,277 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,139,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Small Core Index Fund (the Core Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Small Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by small-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar Inc’s index methodology.

