iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) Shares Down 0.6%

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) shares fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.22 and last traded at $21.24, 2,600 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 188,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.37.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.91.
The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.1497 per share. This represents a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.
iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:EWZS)
iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the bottom 14% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in Brazil.
