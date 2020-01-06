iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) Shares Down 0.6%

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) shares fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.22 and last traded at $21.24, 2,600 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 188,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.37.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.91.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.1497 per share. This represents a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 37.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 140,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 38,369 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 520.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 99,332 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,230,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 140.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 40,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 262.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 43,975 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:EWZS)

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the bottom 14% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in Brazil.

