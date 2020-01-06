iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF (BATS:DIVB) Trading Down 0.4%

iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF (BATS:DIVB)’s share price traded down 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $30.53 and last traded at $30.67, 1,727 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at $30.80.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.1655 per share. This is a boost from iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF during the second quarter worth $588,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF during the second quarter worth $280,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF by 13.3% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in iShares US Dividend and Buyback ETF during the second quarter worth $183,000.

