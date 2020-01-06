Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Jabil (NYSE:JBL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on JBL. Bank of America increased their target price on Jabil from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Jabil to $44.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Jabil from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Standpoint Research cut Jabil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Jabil from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Jabil presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.63.

JBL stock opened at $41.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Jabil has a 52 week low of $22.90 and a 52 week high of $44.20.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Jabil will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Jabil news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $2,175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 198,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,647,278. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daryn G. Smith sold 11,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.48, for a total transaction of $463,811.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 176,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,971,694.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 341,474 shares of company stock worth $13,497,227 over the last 90 days. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Jabil by 2.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 850,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,875,000 after buying an additional 22,183 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jabil during the 2nd quarter worth $1,770,000. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Jabil during the 2nd quarter worth $2,161,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 129,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after acquiring an additional 42,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

