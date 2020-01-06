Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) to Hold

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Acushnet and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Imperial Capital increased their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.72.

Get Acushnet alerts:

Acushnet stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.98. 176,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,180. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Acushnet has a twelve month low of $21.23 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.92.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $417.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.32 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Acushnet will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher Aaron Lindner sold 10,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $309,740.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,372,737.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOLF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,826,000 after purchasing an additional 208,527 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 362.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 200,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,291,000 after purchasing an additional 157,119 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Acushnet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,257,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Acushnet by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 689,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,102,000 after buying an additional 120,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Acushnet by 131.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 136,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after buying an additional 77,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

Read More: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.