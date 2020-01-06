Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 725.9% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eii Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 67.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

JNJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.50.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $144.10. 6,562,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,983,442. The company has a market cap of $379.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $125.00 and a 1 year high of $147.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 39.81%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 46.45%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $284,538.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,298,397.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hubert Joly bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $141.28 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.