Joyce (ASX:JYC) Trading Down 3%

Joyce Co. Ltd (ASX:JYC) traded down 3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as A$1.48 ($1.05) and last traded at A$1.48 ($1.05), 3,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.53 ($1.08).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.03, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of A$1.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03.

Joyce Company Profile (ASX:JYC)

Joyce Corporation Ltd retails kitchen and wardrobe products in Australia. It owns five Bedshed retail stores, as well as franchise Bedshed retail bedding stores. The company also operates kitchen and wardrobe supply and installation stores under the Kitchen Connection and Wallspan brand name. In addition, the company is involved in online auction and valuers business.

