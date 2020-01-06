JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 31.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 47,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,552,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 130,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,268 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 34,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,815,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 99,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. 72.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In other news, insider Nicole Giles sold 863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total value of $109,367.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,106.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 64,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.91, for a total transaction of $8,404,160.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 451,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,103,377.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 152,944 shares of company stock valued at $19,088,970. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 target price (up from $138.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.01.

NYSE:JPM traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $138.23. 10,237,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,112,957. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $134.73 and a 200 day moving average of $120.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $98.09 and a 1-year high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $29.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.36 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 14.63%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.