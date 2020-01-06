Kadant Inc. (KAI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 on February 6th

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th.

Kadant has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Kadant has a payout ratio of 17.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Kadant to earn $6.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.3%.

Get Kadant alerts:

Shares of Kadant stock opened at $107.95 on Monday. Kadant has a fifty-two week low of $77.67 and a fifty-two week high of $108.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.14. Kadant had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $173.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kadant will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

KAI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on Kadant in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Barrington Research set a $107.00 price objective on Kadant and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.03.

In related news, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total value of $315,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,570.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jonathan W. Painter sold 10,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.65, for a total value of $1,007,709.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 100,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,945,597.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,054 shares of company stock valued at $7,988,952. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.