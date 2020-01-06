Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Kadmon from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kadmon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Kadmon has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.75.

Shares of Kadmon stock opened at $4.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $595.28 million, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 2.48. Kadmon has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $5.38.

Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.31). Kadmon had a negative return on equity of 188.03% and a negative net margin of 9,855.14%. The business had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.29 million. On average, research analysts expect that Kadmon will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 1,470,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 736.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8,765 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Kadmon by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 211,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 11,236 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Kadmon by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 11,435 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kadmon during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kadmon during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

About Kadmon

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company markets and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including tetrabenazine for the treatment of chorea associated with Huntington's disease.

