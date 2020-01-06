Kings Arms Yard VCT (LON:KAY) Shares Down 5%

Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC (LON:KAY)’s stock price traded down 5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 20 ($0.26) and last traded at GBX 21.10 ($0.28), 48,463 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 276% from the average session volume of 12,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22.21 ($0.29).

The stock has a market cap of $70.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 19.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 20.30.

Kings Arms Yard VCT Company Profile (LON:KAY)

Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC operates as a venture capital trust. It does not invest in companies that deal in property or shares and securities, insurance, banking, agriculture. The fund invests primarily in securities of unquoted companies and in companies whose shares are traded on Alternative Investment Market operating in the areas of information and communication technologies, and healthcare.

