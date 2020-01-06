KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) Receives $171.91 Average Price Target from Brokerages

KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $171.91.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KLAC shares. BidaskClub raised shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

In related news, CEO Amichai Steimberg sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total value of $800,370.00. Also, EVP Brian M. Trafas sold 885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $154,680.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,053 shares of company stock worth $3,525,299 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in KLA by 119.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in KLA by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KLAC traded down $3.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $179.08. 833,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 982,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $170.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.21. KLA has a 1 year low of $87.21 and a 1 year high of $182.70.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. KLA had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 54.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that KLA will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

