KuCoin Shares (KCS) Market Capitalization Tops $88.78 Million

KuCoin Shares (CURRENCY:KCS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. During the last week, KuCoin Shares has traded 15.4% higher against the dollar. One KuCoin Shares token can now be purchased for $1.08 or 0.00014163 BTC on exchanges. KuCoin Shares has a market cap of $88.78 million and $10.84 million worth of KuCoin Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get KuCoin Shares alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013200 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00193458 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.52 or 0.01530895 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000641 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00127544 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00025145 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

KuCoin Shares Profile

KuCoin Shares’ launch date was September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Shares’ total supply is 172,363,551 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,363,551 tokens. KuCoin Shares’ official Twitter account is @kucoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for KuCoin Shares is www.kucoin.com . The Reddit community for KuCoin Shares is /r/kucoin

Buying and Selling KuCoin Shares

KuCoin Shares can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Shares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KuCoin Shares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KuCoin Shares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KuCoin Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KuCoin Shares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.