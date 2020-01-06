L Brands (NYSE:LB) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of L Brands (NYSE:LB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

LB has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on L Brands from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on L Brands from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $14.00 target price on L Brands and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Wedbush lifted their target price on L Brands from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on L Brands in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an underweight rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. L Brands presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.20.

Shares of LB opened at $18.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.14 and a 200-day moving average of $20.17. L Brands has a 52 week low of $15.80 and a 52 week high of $29.69.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 72.15% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that L Brands will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in L Brands by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,775 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in L Brands by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 60,064 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 12,560 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in L Brands by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 132,219 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 12,922 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in L Brands by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,993 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in L Brands by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,652,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,138,000 after acquiring an additional 48,176 shares in the last quarter. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

