Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LBAI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

NASDAQ LBAI traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $17.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,446. Lakeland Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.21 and a twelve month high of $17.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $873.62 million, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.04.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $55.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.27 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lakeland Bancorp will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBAI. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 41,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 3,334 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 149,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,423,000 after buying an additional 30,985 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 12,962 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 135.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 102,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,654,000 after buying an additional 58,866 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.01% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

