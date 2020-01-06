Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $5.50 to $5.60 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Laredo Petroleum from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Williams Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Laredo Petroleum from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.38.

Shares of Laredo Petroleum stock opened at $2.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Laredo Petroleum has a twelve month low of $2.03 and a twelve month high of $4.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.60. The firm has a market cap of $668.72 million, a PE ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.79.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Laredo Petroleum had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $193.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth about $368,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 61,562 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 9,604 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 309.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,171,889 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909,877 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 548,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 249,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 749,735 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 264,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also provides midstream and marketing services comprising transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas; and natural gas lift systems, crude oil and natural gas gathering, and water delivery and takeaway services.

