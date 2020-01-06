Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.80 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) to report $2.80 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.72 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.93 billion. Live Nation Entertainment posted sales of $2.60 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will report full year sales of $11.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.38 billion to $11.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $12.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.08 billion to $13.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Live Nation Entertainment.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Live Nation Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.78.

LYV traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $71.64. 687,076 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,278,502. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.96 and a 200-day moving average of $68.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of -796.00 and a beta of 1.16. Live Nation Entertainment has a 12-month low of $48.19 and a 12-month high of $74.02.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, Director James S. Kahan bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.54 per share, with a total value of $276,930.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 82,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,096,804.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,451,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,880,000 after acquiring an additional 254,042 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,893,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,686 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 6,537,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,924,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,480,000 after acquiring an additional 39,992 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,914,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,807,000 after acquiring an additional 25,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

