Loop Capital Begins Coverage on Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Equities research analysts at Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

OC has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered Owens Corning from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Owens Corning from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Argus raised Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup began coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Longbow Research increased their target price on Owens Corning from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.11.

Shares of NYSE OC traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $64.71. The company had a trading volume of 615,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,982. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $43.76 and a 1-year high of $68.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.12.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $250,915.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,850 shares in the company, valued at $2,522,142. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Morris sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.16, for a total transaction of $65,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,460,832.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,834 shares of company stock worth $4,248,079. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 95.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 793 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

