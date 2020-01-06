Loop Capital Begins Coverage on Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Equities research analysts at Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.
OC has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered Owens Corning from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Owens Corning from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Argus raised Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup began coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Longbow Research increased their target price on Owens Corning from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.11.
Shares of NYSE OC traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $64.71. The company had a trading volume of 615,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,982. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $43.76 and a 1-year high of $68.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.12.
In related news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $250,915.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,850 shares in the company, valued at $2,522,142. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Morris sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.16, for a total transaction of $65,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,460,832.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,834 shares of company stock worth $4,248,079. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 95.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 793 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.
About Owens Corning
Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.
