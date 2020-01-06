Lucapa Diamond (ASX:LOM) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Lucapa Diamond Co Ltd (ASX:LOM)’s share price was down 7.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as A$0.12 ($0.09) and last traded at A$0.12 ($0.09), approximately 264,338 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 493,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.13 ($0.09).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.89, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is A$0.12 and its 200 day moving average is A$0.14. The firm has a market cap of $59.51 million and a P/E ratio of -30.00.

About Lucapa Diamond (ASX:LOM)

Lucapa Diamond Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining and exploration of diamond projects in Angola, Lesotho, Botswana, and Australia. It primarily operates Lulo Alluvial mine in Angola and the Mothae Kimberlite mine in Lesotho. The company was formerly known as Lonrho Mining Limited and changed its name to Lucapa Diamond Company Limited in October 2012.

