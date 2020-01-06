Macmahon (ASX:MAH) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.30

Macmahon Holdings Limited (ASX:MAH)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Sunday . The stock traded as high as A$0.30 ($0.21) and last traded at A$0.29 ($0.21), with a volume of 830496 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at A$0.29 ($0.21).

The firm has a market cap of $629.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of A$0.25 and a 200 day moving average price of A$0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.05.

Get Macmahon alerts:

In other Macmahon news, insider Michael Finnegan bought 134,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.25 ($0.17) per share, with a total value of A$32,955.20 ($23,372.48).

Macmahon Holdings Limited provides mining services to clients in Australia and Southeast Asia. It offers surface mining services, including mine planning and analysis, mine management, drill and blast, bulk and selective mining, crushing and screening, fixed plant maintenance, water management, and equipment operation and maintenance.

Read More: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Macmahon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macmahon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.