Matsa Resources (ASX:MAT) Trading Up 4.2%

Matsa Resources Limited (ASX:MAT) was up 4.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as A$0.13 ($0.09) and last traded at A$0.13 ($0.09), approximately 167,580 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 79% from the average daily volume of 93,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.12 ($0.09).

The stock has a market cap of $27.12 million and a PE ratio of -4.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of A$0.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.42, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Matsa Resources Company Profile (ASX:MAT)

Matsa Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Western Australia and Thailand. The company primarily explores for gold, nickel, copper, and base metals. It holds an interest in the Devon gold mine. Matsa Resources Limited is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

