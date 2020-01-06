Maxcom Telecomunic (OTCMKTS:MXMTY) vs. Liberty Braves Group Series B (OTCMKTS:BATRB) Head to Head Contrast

Maxcom Telecomunic (OTCMKTS:MXMTY) and Liberty Braves Group Series B (OTCMKTS:BATRB) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Liberty Braves Group Series B shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Maxcom Telecomunic and Liberty Braves Group Series B’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maxcom Telecomunic N/A N/A N/A Liberty Braves Group Series B -3.16% -0.07% -0.03%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Maxcom Telecomunic and Liberty Braves Group Series B’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maxcom Telecomunic $68.52 million 0.12 -$14.60 million N/A N/A Liberty Braves Group Series B $442.00 million 0.07 $5.00 million N/A N/A

Liberty Braves Group Series B has higher revenue and earnings than Maxcom Telecomunic.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Maxcom Telecomunic and Liberty Braves Group Series B, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maxcom Telecomunic 0 0 0 0 N/A Liberty Braves Group Series B 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Maxcom Telecomunic has a beta of -2.04, indicating that its share price is 304% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liberty Braves Group Series B has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Maxcom Telecomunic Company Profile

Maxcom Telecomunicaciones S.A.B. de C.V. provides telecommunication services in Mexico. Its solutions include dedicated Internet; L2L, a service through a point-to-point circuit to create private networks by interconnecting two client addressing within the same local area; MPLS B-TIC service that allows the integration of IP traffic, including voice, data, or video in the same connection; 01800, a long distance service; and SIP TRUNKS, a voice over IP solution. The company serves various sectors in hospitality and health, finance, call center, education, government, retail, manufacture, and building, as well as other companies. Maxcom Telecomunicaciones S.A.B. de C.V. was founded in 1996 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

Liberty Braves Group Series B Company Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

