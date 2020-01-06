MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by Bright Rock Capital Management LLC

Bright Rock Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $4,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,406,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,164,000 after purchasing an additional 231,324 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,810,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,485,000 after purchasing an additional 85,607 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,404,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,649,000 after purchasing an additional 487,834 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 998,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,080,000 after purchasing an additional 79,141 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 932,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,608,000 after purchasing an additional 55,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $171.22. 663,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 719,166. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $168.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a PE ratio of 34.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.13. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a one year low of $119.00 and a one year high of $173.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s payout ratio is presently 49.90%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MKC shares. ValuEngine lowered MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MCCORMICK & CO /SH currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.63.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

