McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MGRC. Sidoti boosted their price target on shares of McGrath RentCorp from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of McGrath RentCorp from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of McGrath RentCorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

NASDAQ:MGRC opened at $76.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.12 and a 200-day moving average of $68.59. McGrath RentCorp has a 52 week low of $48.20 and a 52 week high of $80.47.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.30. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 17.02%. The business had revenue of $173.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is currently 47.92%.

In other news, VP David M. Whitney sold 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total transaction of $42,098.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,885 shares in the company, valued at $444,788.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Keith E. Pratt sold 4,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.42, for a total value of $306,089.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,764,721.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,633 shares of company stock worth $954,289 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 1,847.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 1,015.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the third quarter valued at $143,000. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates in four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

