MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of MEDNAX from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MEDNAX from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of MEDNAX from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.33.

Shares of MD opened at $27.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. MEDNAX has a 52-week low of $19.93 and a 52-week high of $38.88.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $888.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.20 million. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 40.86% and a positive return on equity of 10.38%. MEDNAX’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that MEDNAX will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Md Pascal J. Goldschmidt sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $114,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,584.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MD. P2 Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in MEDNAX by 96.9% in the second quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,383,000 after buying an additional 1,353,111 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 86.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,754,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,327,000 after acquiring an additional 812,425 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 20.7% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,001,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,736,000 after acquiring an additional 515,286 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 381.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 340,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,692,000 after acquiring an additional 269,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 97.9% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 431,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,767,000 after acquiring an additional 213,629 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

MEDNAX Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

