Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) Given a €94.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €94.00 ($109.30) price target on Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MRK. Kepler Capital Markets set a €108.00 ($125.58) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Merck KGaA in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Independent Research set a €103.00 ($119.77) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank set a €104.00 ($120.93) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €114.00 ($132.56) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Merck KGaA has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €103.27 ($120.08).

MRK opened at €107.25 ($124.71) on Thursday. Merck KGaA has a 1-year low of €76.60 ($89.07) and a 1-year high of €115.00 ($133.72). The business has a 50 day moving average of €105.27 and a 200-day moving average of €100.09.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

