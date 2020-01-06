Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) Given a €94.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €94.00 ($109.30) price target on Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MRK. Kepler Capital Markets set a €108.00 ($125.58) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Merck KGaA in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Independent Research set a €103.00 ($119.77) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank set a €104.00 ($120.93) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €114.00 ($132.56) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Merck KGaA has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €103.27 ($120.08).

MRK opened at €107.25 ($124.71) on Thursday. Merck KGaA has a 1-year low of €76.60 ($89.07) and a 1-year high of €115.00 ($133.72). The business has a 50 day moving average of €105.27 and a 200-day moving average of €100.09.

Merck KGaA Company Profile

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

