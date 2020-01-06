Mereo BioPharma Group (LON:MPH) Shares Down 4.9%

Mereo BioPharma Group PLC (LON:MPH) fell 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 35.10 ($0.46) and last traded at GBX 39 ($0.51), 537,114 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 201,823% from the average session volume of 266 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 41 ($0.54).

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 34.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 49.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.68.

In related news, insider Richard Jones acquired 25,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 38 ($0.50) per share, for a total transaction of £9,667.20 ($12,716.65). Also, insider Peter J. Fellner bought 23,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 60 ($0.79) per share, with a total value of £14,280 ($18,784.53).

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of rare and specialty diseases. Its product candidates include BPS-804, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of osteogenesis imperfecta; AZD-9668, an oral small molecule that has been completed Phase I clinical trial to treat Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BGS-649, an oral aromatase inhibitor, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hypogonadal hypogonadism; and BCT-197, an oral p38 MAP kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat acute exacerbations of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

