MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) Price Reaches $0.0005 on Major Exchanges

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded up 20.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. MintMe.com Coin has a market capitalization of $78,457.00 and $211.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MintMe.com Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, MintMe.com Coin has traded 21.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013310 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00190464 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.46 or 0.01528735 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000613 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00122735 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00024431 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 523,153,983 coins and its circulating supply is 173,153,981 coins. The official website for MintMe.com Coin is www.mintme.com/coin . MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive

Buying and Selling MintMe.com Coin

MintMe.com Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintMe.com Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MintMe.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

