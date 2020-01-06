Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Rating Lowered to Outperform at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer lowered shares of Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning. They currently have $27.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Moderna from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, October 25th. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Sunday, September 15th. Finally, Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.88.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $18.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.23. Moderna has a 12 month low of $11.54 and a 12 month high of $29.79. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.82.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.06. Moderna had a negative net margin of 652.57% and a negative return on equity of 38.25%. The business had revenue of $17.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.81 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Moderna will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

