Moeda Loyalty Points Reaches Market Cap of $10.62 Million (MDA)

Moeda Loyalty Points (CURRENCY:MDA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. One Moeda Loyalty Points token can now be bought for about $0.54 or 0.00007109 BTC on exchanges including Binance, Gate.io, LBank and CoinBene. Moeda Loyalty Points has a total market capitalization of $10.62 million and $927,614.00 worth of Moeda Loyalty Points was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Moeda Loyalty Points has traded 8.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Moeda Loyalty Points alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013200 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00193458 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $116.52 or 0.01530895 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000641 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00127544 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00025145 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Moeda Loyalty Points Profile

Moeda Loyalty Points’ genesis date was July 17th, 2017. Moeda Loyalty Points’ total supply is 19,628,888 tokens. Moeda Loyalty Points’ official Twitter account is @moedabanking and its Facebook page is accessible here . Moeda Loyalty Points’ official website is moeda.in . The Reddit community for Moeda Loyalty Points is /r/MoedaBanking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Moeda Loyalty Points Token Trading

Moeda Loyalty Points can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, OKEx, CoinBene, LBank and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moeda Loyalty Points directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moeda Loyalty Points should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moeda Loyalty Points using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Moeda Loyalty Points Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moeda Loyalty Points and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.