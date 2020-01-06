Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

MTEM has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Molecular Templates from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Molecular Templates in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Molecular Templates from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Molecular Templates currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Shares of MTEM opened at $13.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 3.18. Molecular Templates has a 1 year low of $4.07 and a 1 year high of $14.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.06.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.19). Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 289.90% and a negative return on equity of 44.86%. The business had revenue of $3.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Molecular Templates will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Longitude Capital Partners Iii purchased 937,000 shares of Molecular Templates stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,496,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott D. Morenstein purchased 468,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $3,750,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Molecular Templates by 56.7% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 38,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 13,925 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 557.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 66,464 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 29,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molecular Templates in the 2nd quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Molecular Templates by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 9,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of engineered toxin bodies. Its lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

