MonaCoin (MONA) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.36 Million

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. MonaCoin has a total market cap of $52.54 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MonaCoin coin can now be bought for $0.80 or 0.00010784 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Fisco, Bleutrade and Upbit. During the last week, MonaCoin has traded up 1.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About MonaCoin

MonaCoin (CRYPTO:MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

MonaCoin Coin Trading

MonaCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Fisco, QBTC, Upbit, Zaif, Bittrex, Bleutrade, Bitbank and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

