Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Howard Weil downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.86.

Shares of NYSE:MUR opened at $27.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.47. Murphy Oil has a one year low of $17.04 and a one year high of $31.13.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $817.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.64 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 47.16% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 66.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Murphy Oil will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Christopher D. Hulse sold 4,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total transaction of $105,116.44. Also, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 1,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total transaction of $33,707.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,654 shares of company stock valued at $240,941. 6.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,873,867 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $129,871,000 after purchasing an additional 80,571 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil in the third quarter worth $2,701,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 14.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 303,706 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,715,000 after purchasing an additional 37,332 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil in the third quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 9.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,075 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

