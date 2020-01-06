Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MYL. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating on shares of Mylan in a report on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub raised Mylan from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Mylan from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Cfra raised Mylan to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Mylan from an overweight rating to an equal rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mylan currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.97.

MYL opened at $20.14 on Friday. Mylan has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $32.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.91 and a 200-day moving average of $19.08.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. Mylan had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mylan will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Goulds Bruce 8,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MYL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mylan by 16.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 522,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,796,000 after purchasing an additional 75,655 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Mylan by 28.2% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,342,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,563,000 after acquiring an additional 295,665 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Mylan by 22.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Mylan by 35.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 16,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Mylan by 16.3% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Mylan Company Profile

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

