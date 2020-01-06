NAGA Trading Up 3.9% Over Last 7 Days (NGC)

NAGA (CURRENCY:NGC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 6th. One NAGA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0229 or 0.00000302 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, HitBTC, Bittrex and IDEX. During the last seven days, NAGA has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar. NAGA has a total market capitalization of $1.65 million and $5,175.00 worth of NAGA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00039408 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $455.19 or 0.06014117 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00028429 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00036743 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001848 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002599 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001356 BTC.

NAGA Token Profile

NAGA (NGC) is a token. It launched on November 4th, 2017. NAGA’s total supply is 77,910,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,960,165 tokens. The official website for NAGA is www.thenagacoin.com . NAGA’s official Twitter account is @naga_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

NAGA Token Trading

NAGA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, IDEX, Upbit, HitBTC and Sistemkoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAGA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NAGA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NAGA using one of the exchanges listed above.

