National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ:NRC opened at $66.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.75 and a beta of 0.78. National Research has a 52-week low of $36.51 and a 52-week high of $68.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.46 and a 200 day moving average of $52.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.47 million during the quarter. National Research had a return on equity of 130.25% and a net margin of 25.01%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from National Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%.

In other National Research news, Director Barbara Mowry sold 9,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $599,161.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,031,916.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total value of $99,862.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,446 shares of company stock valued at $1,863,366 in the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of National Research by 18.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Research by 328.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 11,485 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of National Research by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of National Research by 7.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 232,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,475,000 after buying an additional 16,351 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Research in the third quarter worth about $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

National Research Company Profile

National Research Corporation (NRC) is a provider of analytics and insights that facilitate revenue growth, patient, employee and customer retention and patient engagement for healthcare providers, payers and other healthcare organizations. The Company’s portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides information and analysis to healthcare organizations and payers across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience and satisfaction, community population health risks, workforce engagement, community perceptions, and physician engagement.

