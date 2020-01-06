Natmin Pure Escrow (NAT) Market Capitalization Tops $17,935.00

Natmin Pure Escrow (CURRENCY:NAT) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. Over the last week, Natmin Pure Escrow has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar. One Natmin Pure Escrow token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including BitMart, Fatbtc and Coinlim. Natmin Pure Escrow has a market capitalization of $17,935.00 and $80.00 worth of Natmin Pure Escrow was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006082 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00048326 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00356491 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013302 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003257 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00015014 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded up 76.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00009782 BTC.

Natmin Pure Escrow Profile

Natmin Pure Escrow (NAT) is a token. Natmin Pure Escrow’s total supply is 340,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,296,984 tokens. Natmin Pure Escrow’s official Twitter account is @NatminPE . Natmin Pure Escrow’s official website is www.natmin.io . Natmin Pure Escrow’s official message board is medium.com/natmin-pure-escrow . The Reddit community for Natmin Pure Escrow is /r/natminpureescrow and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Natmin Pure Escrow Token Trading

Natmin Pure Escrow can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, Coinlim and BitMart. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Natmin Pure Escrow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Natmin Pure Escrow should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Natmin Pure Escrow using one of the exchanges listed above.

