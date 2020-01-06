Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

NRP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Natural Resource Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Natural Resource Partners from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Shares of NYSE NRP opened at $21.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.54 and its 200-day moving average is $26.86. The stock has a market cap of $259.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.59 and a beta of -0.14. Natural Resource Partners has a twelve month low of $19.25 and a twelve month high of $44.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $63.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.40 million. Natural Resource Partners had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 32.76%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NRP. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Natural Resource Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $415,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Natural Resource Partners by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,539 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Natural Resource Partners by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,866 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Natural Resource Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $634,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Natural Resource Partners by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,916 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 5,126 shares in the last quarter. 38.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Natural Resource Partners

Natural Resource Partners L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Coal Royalty and Other, and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in Appalachia, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; aggregates and industrial minerals are located in the United States; oil and gas royalty assets located in Louisiana; and trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery located in the Green River Basin, Wyoming.

