New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,594 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,852,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,710,086,000 after purchasing an additional 6,830,630 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 100.6% during the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 16,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008,944 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 79.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,672,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $243,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509,197 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 342.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,686,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glen Point Capital LLP purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,194,000.

NYSEARCA EEM traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.82. 39,755,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,749,703. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.72 and a 12-month high of $45.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.75 and a 200 day moving average of $42.20.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.929 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 2%.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

