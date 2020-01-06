New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 18,185 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,185 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for 7.5% of New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $10,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 57.5% during the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 82.9% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 150.9% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.70. 2,119,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,092,656. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.74. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $47.97 and a 1-year high of $56.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.628 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.