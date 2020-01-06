New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.0% of New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 20.6% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $69,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 45.1% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 248.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:SCZ traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $62.09. The company had a trading volume of 733,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,109. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $53.17 and a 52-week high of $62.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.31.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $1.2574 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.78. This represents a yield of 2.6%.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.