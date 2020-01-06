NEXT (LON:NXT) Given “Hold” Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of NEXT (LON:NXT) in a research note published on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NXT. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Friday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Friday. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of NEXT from GBX 6,835 ($89.91) to GBX 7,300 ($96.03) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of NEXT from GBX 5,600 ($73.66) to GBX 6,400 ($84.19) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of NEXT to a sector performer rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 6,700 ($88.13) to GBX 6,800 ($89.45) in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 6,475 ($85.17).

NXT opened at GBX 6,942 ($91.32) on Friday. NEXT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,975 ($52.29) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 7,358 ($96.79). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,250.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6,929.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 6,203.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40.

In other news, insider Wolfson Aspley Guise sold 153,000 shares of NEXT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,605 ($86.89), for a total value of £10,105,650 ($13,293,409.63).

About NEXT

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, accessories, and/or home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

