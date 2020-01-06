NEXT Market Cap Reaches $31.85 Million (NET)

NEXT (CURRENCY:NET) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 5th. During the last seven days, NEXT has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar. NEXT has a market capitalization of $31.85 million and $83,608.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEXT token can now be bought for about $0.79 or 0.00010569 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and Coinbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.86 or 0.00589947 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00011549 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000048 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000236 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000463 BTC.

NEXT Profile

NEXT (NET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 2nd, 2013. NEXT’s total supply is 116,503,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,491,818 tokens. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET . The official website for NEXT is www.coinbit.co.kr

NEXT Token Trading

NEXT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

