Nexus Investment Management Inc. Has $27.75 Million Stock Position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Nexus Investment Management Inc. increased its position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 715,710 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,150 shares during the period. TELUS comprises approximately 3.8% of Nexus Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Nexus Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $27,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TELUS during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new position in TELUS during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in TELUS during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in TELUS during the second quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in TELUS by 13.2% during the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TU traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.80. 398,836 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,212. TELUS Co. has a 52 week low of $33.35 and a 52 week high of $38.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.78.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. TELUS had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. TELUS’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded TELUS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America upgraded TELUS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of TELUS in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

