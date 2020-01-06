Nexus Investment Management Inc. Has $355,000 Holdings in Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI)

Nexus Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 98.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 416,590 shares during the quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,304,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 116,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $73.35. 454,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,664. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.15. Thomson Reuters Corp has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $73.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.21 billion, a PE ratio of 97.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 62.70% and a return on equity of 6.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Corp will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 192.00%.

TRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.04.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

